The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the posts of Personal Assistant (PA) in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Nursing Officer in Employees State Insurance Corporation, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 7. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 323 PA posts and 1930 Nursing Officer posts.

Steps to download PA, Nursing Officer admit card 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on the PA and Nursing Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to EPFO PA admit card 2024.

Direct link to ESIC Nursing Officer admit card 2024.