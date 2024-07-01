The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applicants to make changes to their application form for the post of Supervisor (Women) (Anganwadi Worker) - 2024. Eligible candidates can make the necessary changes at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from July 2 to 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 202 Supervisor posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to Supervisor advertisement.

Steps to make changes to Supervisor posts 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment Advertisement — Supervisor (Women) (Anganwadi Worker)” Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference