RSMSSB Supervisor correction window 2024 opens tomorrow; check details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from July 2 to 11, 2024.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applicants to make changes to their application form for the post of Supervisor (Women) (Anganwadi Worker) - 2024. Eligible candidates can make the necessary changes at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from July 2 to 11, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 202 Supervisor posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Direct link to Supervisor advertisement.
Steps to make changes to Supervisor posts 2024
- Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment Advertisement — Supervisor (Women) (Anganwadi Worker)”
- Login and make the necessary changes
- Save and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.