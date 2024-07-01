The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has announced the exam date for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, for recruitment of Group B, Group C Specialist posts 2023. According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 4, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.

“Pursuant to Advt No. 5046/OSSC dated 26.12.2023, Corrigendum Notice No. 763/OSSC dt 19.02.2024 and in continuation to Notice No. 1344/OSSC dt. 18.03.2024, it is for information of all concerned that the Preliminary Examination of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts/ Services - 2023 will be conducted 04.08.2024. The other details of preliminary examination will be intimated shortly,” reads the notification on the OSSC website ossc.gov.in.

Steps to download OSSC CGL 2023 admit cards

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Once live, click on the notification to download OSSC CGL 2023 admit card Key in your registration details and login to proceed The OSSC CGL 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.