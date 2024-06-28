The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Preliminary exam schedule for various posts including CGLRE 2024, Statistical Assistants, Traffic Constable and others. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The CGLRE 2024 Preliminary exam will be held in September 2024. The Prelims exam for the posts of Statistical Assistants 2023, Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountants 2023, CPGLRE 2023, Traffic Constable 2024 will be held in October/ November 2024.

“The CTSRE 2024 Prelims will be held after the decision of the Hon’ble High Court of Orissa in the eligibility matter and requisite progress in CTSRE, 2023,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the revised ATO exam schedule. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam will be held on July 14 through OMR mode from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The admit card will be released on July 9.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 ATO posts.