The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations ( CEE ) Kerala has released the provisional answer key of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (K-MAT 2024) Session 2. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 5 upto 2.00 PM. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on June 30, 2024.

“Candidates can submit the complaints, if any, regarding the Answer Keys, through the candidate Portal. By selecting the 'Answer Key Challenge' menu in the Candidate Portal, candidates can enter the details with regard to the complaints in answer key. Fee @ Rs.100/- per question shall be paid online and no complaint will be entertained without the requisite fee. Account details to which the refund is initiated, if eligible, shall have to be furnished by the applicant. The facility for registering answer key complaints will be made available in the website till 05.07.2024, 2.00 PM,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download KMAT 2024 Session 2 answer key

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KMAT 2024 - Candidate Portal (Session 2) under the PG Admission tab Now click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Login to the portal and submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to KMAT 2024 Session 2 answer key.