The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit card for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2024 today, July 2. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ .

The AIAPGET 2024 will be conducted on July 6. The advanced exam city intimation slips were released on July 1, 2024.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2024-25 on 06 July 2024 in the computer-based mode. Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination, are hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AIAPGET admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ On the homepage, click on the link to download AIAPGET 2024 admit card Key in your registration details and login to proceed The AIAPGET July 2024 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

