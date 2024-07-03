UKSSSC admit card 2024 released for Vehicle Driver posts; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the Vehicle Driver (Group C) post under Advt No 56/ UKSSSC/ 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 posts.
Steps to download Vehicle Driver admit card 2024
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Vehicle Driver admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Vehicle Driver admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.