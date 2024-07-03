The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the admit card for the Vehicle Driver (Group C) post under Advt No 56/ UKSSSC/ 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 posts.

Steps to download Vehicle Driver admit card 2024

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Vehicle Driver admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

