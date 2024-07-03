The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Manager, Senior Vice President, Assistant Vice President, and Deputy Manager under Advt. No: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/10. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till July 24, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fees and intimation charges for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 750. No fees/ intimation charges is applicable to SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for Manager, Sr VP, Asst VP and other posts

  1. Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers

  2. On the homepage, click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICER ON REGULAR & CONTRACTUAL BASIS under Advt. No: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/10”

  3. Now click on the apply link

  4. Register and proceed with the application process

  5. Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

  6. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.