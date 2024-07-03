The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the postponement of the Group 2 Services Main exam today, July 3. Eligible candidates can download the official notification from the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

According to the notification, the Group 2 Services Main exam 2024, scheduled to be held on July 22, has been postponed. The Group 2 Services Preliminary exam was held on February 25, 2024. A total of 92250 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.

“It is hereby informed that the Commission has postponed the Mains Examination for Group II Services (Notification No.11/2023) scheduled to be held on 28.07.2024, due to administrative reasons. The revised date of examination will be announced later,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).

Steps to download APPSC Group 2 admit card

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Once live, click on the link to download APPSC Group 2 admit card Key in your registration details and proceed to view admit card Download a copy and take a printout for future reference