OPSC SO answer key, cutoff marks 2023 released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download the cutoff marks, answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key, cutoff marks for the post of Statistical Officer under Advt. No. 12 of 2022-23. Eligible candidates can download their answer key, cut-off marks from the official website www.opsc.gov.in.
The qualifying marks in written examination for unreserved category is 50%, 45% for SEBC, 40% for SC/ST and PWD.
The written exam was conducted on December 31, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 Statistical Officer posts.
Steps to download SO answer key, cutoff marks 2023
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SO 2023 answer key, cutoff marks link
The answer key, cutoff mark will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key, cutoff marks
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.