Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Lecturers in different disciplines of Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of the state in Class-II. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in.

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, within seven days from the display of the answer key.

The exam was conducted on December 17, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 Lecturer posts.

Steps to download Lecturer answer key 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lecturer answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

