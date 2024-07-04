The Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF ) has released the admit cards for the PET/PST/Trade tests for the post of Constable (Tradesman/Technical/Pioneer/Min.). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in .

The Computer Based Test (CBT) of Constable (Technical/Tradesmen), Pioneer and Constable (Ministerial) was held from July 1 to 12, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9212 posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates. The Constable PET/PST/Trade test is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024.

“The updated admit cards are made available for downloading on official website of CRPF (i.e. "https://rect.crpf.gov.in") and candidates are advised to visit above website and download fresh Admit Card,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CRPF admit card

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click 'Link to Download E-admit cards for shortlisted candidates for the post of Constable' Key in your registration details and login to proceed CRPF Constable 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CRPF Constable PET/PST admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).