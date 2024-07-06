The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) will tomorrow, July 7, release the PET admit card for the post of Sub Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. & Police Sub-Inspector in Vigilance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 03/2023). Once out, eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in .

The physical efficiency test (PET) round will be held on July 16 for a total of 384 candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post of Police SI Vigilance.

Steps to download SI PET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Prohibition Dept. tab Click on the SI PET 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference