The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has declared the Main exam results for the post of the Sub Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. & Police Sub-Inspector in Vigilance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 03/2023). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in .

A total of 384 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main examination. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET) round scheduled for July 16 and the admit card will be released on July 7. The Main written exam was conducted for a total of 1280 candidates on June 23, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post of Police SI Vigilance.

Steps to download SI Mains 2023 result

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Prohibition Dept. tab Click on the SI Mains 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI Mains 2023 result.