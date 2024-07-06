The Union Public Service Commission’s ( UPSC ) has announced the final results of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in. A total of 312 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

The interviews for Personality Test was conducted from May 13 to June 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 506 vacancies, of which 186 vacancies are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP and 42 for SSB.

Steps to download UPSC CAPF AC 2023 result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the UPSC CAPF AC 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

