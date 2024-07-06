The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Sub-Inspector Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ssc.gov.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 8 upto 7.00 PM. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 05.07.2024 (07:00 PM) to 08.07.2024 (07:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 08.07.2024 (07:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam, 2024 was conducted from June 27 to 29, 2024, at different centres across the nation.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4187 posts which 125 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 61 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 4001 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF answer key

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit the suggestions, if any

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).