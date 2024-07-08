The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) has declared the final results for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2024) today, July 8. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website natboard.edu.in .

The GPAT 2024 was conducted on June 8 in a computer-based format at the designated test centres across India. The exam is held for admissions to postgraduate pharmacy courses (M. Pharma) offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges.

“The result of GPAT-2024 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and GPAT-2024 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/. Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in GPAT-2024 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 14th July, 2024,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GPAT results 2024

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on the notification regarding GPAT 2024 results Follow the steps to access candidate portal Click on the link to download GPAT 2024 result Check and download the GPAT 2024 scores Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GPAT 2024 results.

Direct link to download GPAT 2024 final answer key.