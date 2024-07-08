The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has commenced the online application process for the post of Deputy Jailor under Advt. No. 04/2024-25 today, July 8. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till August 6, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 73 Deputy Jailor posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 26 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a University established by law in India. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Dy. Jailor recruitment 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link next to ‘DEPUTY JAILOR 2024’ Complete the Step 1 registration and login to proceed Select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout