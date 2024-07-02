The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the official notification for the post of Deputy Jailor under Advt. No. 04/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from July 8 to August 6, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 73 Deputy Jailor posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 26 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a University established by law in India. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.