The Karnataka Examinations Authority ( KEA ) will today, July 9, close the online application window for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or PGCET 2024 . Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

PGCET 2024 is scheduled to be held on July 13th and 14th, 2024. The exam will be held for the admissions to 1st year/ 1st semester MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses.

A fee of Rs 700 per subject is applicable. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to PGCET 2024 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for PGCET 2024

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on PGCET 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for PGCET 2024.