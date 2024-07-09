JSSC JPSTAACCE admit card 2023 released; exam on July 11
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination 2023 or (JPSCTAACCE 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 11, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JPSCTAACCE admit card 2023
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JPSCTAACCE admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JPSCTAACCE 2023 admit card for July 11th exam.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.