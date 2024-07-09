The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2023 result. Candidates can download their results from the official website jkpsc.nic.in .

A total of 274 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification round. The DV round is likely to commence on July 29, 2024. The CCE Main 2023 exam was conducted from March 26 to April 3, 2024.

“Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, domicile, category and disability, if any, etc. at a time to be notified by the Commission before conduct of interviews and as such they are advised to keep the said documents ready with them. The verification of documents will be held at the offices of J&K Public Service Commission at Srinagar/Jammu tentatively w.e.f. 29th of July, 2024 for which a schedule shall be notified separately. The dates for interview shall also be notified separately,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies including 25 vacancies in the Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service; 25 vacancies in J&K Accounts (G) Service; and 25 vacancies in J&K Police (G) Service.

Steps to download CCE Main 2023 result

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JKPSC CCE Main 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test (Interview).