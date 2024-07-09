The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) posts under Public Health Engineering Department under Advt. No. 29/2023 today, July 9. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The APSC JE exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 14 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 264 Junior Engineer posts.

Steps to download JE admit card 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APSC JE admit card 2024.