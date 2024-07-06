The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Mains 2023 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The CCE Mains 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to 28 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other departments of the APSC.

Steps to download CCE Mains 2023 admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CCE Mains 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CCE Mains 2023 admit card.