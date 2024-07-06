APSC CCE Mains 2023 admit card released; to commence on July 26
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Mains 2023 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The CCE Mains 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to 28 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other departments of the APSC.
Steps to download CCE Mains 2023 admit card
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the CCE Mains 2023 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CCE Mains 2023 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.