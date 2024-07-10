Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date for the Vice Principal post in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. As per the notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2024.

The detailed exam schedule will be released in due course of time. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies.

Steps to download Vice Principal exam date 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Vice Principal Exam Schedule 2024 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

