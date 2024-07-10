The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has declared the results of the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Statistical Officer under Advt. No. 12 of 2022-23. Eligible candidates can download their results/score cards from the official website www.opsc.gov.in .

The written exam was conducted on December 31, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 Statistical Officer posts. The qualifying marks in written examination for unreserved category is 50%, 45% for SEBC, 40% for SC/ST and PWD.

Steps to download OPSC SO results 2023

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘View Your Marks’ next to the result notification for ‘Statistical Officer (Advt. No. 12 of 2022-23)’ Click on ‘View Your Marks’ in the candidate portal and login using your registration details The Statistical Officer 2023 exam result will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OPSC SO results.