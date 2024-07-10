Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit cards for the post of Lecturers in different disciplines of Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges (Advt. No. 06 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 14 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.30 AM and 12.00 PM to 1.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Steps to download Lecturer admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Lecturer admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Lecturer admit card 2024.