The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) will stop accepting the Detailed Application Form (DAF I) for the UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2024 soon. Candidates who have qualified the CSE Preliminary Exam can register for the Main exam on the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till July 12 upto 6.00 PM.

The Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2024 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from September 20, 2024. The number of vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services exam 2024 is approximately 1056.

“The result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 held on 16.06.2024, has been declared on 01.07.2024. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024, which is made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission ( https://upsconline.nic.in ) during the period from 03.07.2024 to 12.07.2024 till 6:00 P.M,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to register for UPSC CSE Mains DAF I 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘DAF for Various exams of UPSC’ and click on the DAF-I link Login using your registration details Fill out the DAF form, upload documents, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSE Mains DAF I 2024.