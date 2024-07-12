The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the provisional answer key of Joint Entrance for admission to the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course in various institutions in West Bengal. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 14. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable.

“WBJEEB will review all challenges and take final decisions. The Board’s decision in this regard will be final and no further communication/ request/ appeal will be entertained. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on June 30, 2024.

Steps to download WB JECA answer key 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WB JECA 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WB JECA answer key 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.