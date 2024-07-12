The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) has released the provisional answer for the Joint Entrance for lateral entry into B.E., B.Tech ., B.Pharm. courses (JELET) 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 14. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable.

“WBJEEB will review all challenges and take final decisions. The Board’s decision in this regard will be final and no further communication/ request/ appeal will be entertained. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download WB JELET answer key 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WB JELET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WB JELET answer key 2024.

The exam was conducted on June 29 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam is held for admission in the academic session 2024-25 into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology and Pharmacy of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.