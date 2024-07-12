The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the results of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Preliminary Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website wbpsc.gov.in .

A total of 4960 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the final written examination.

Selection Process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).