The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the final answer key of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Preliminary Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in .

One mark will be awarded to all candidates for the rectified answers irrespective of attempt, reads the notice. The recruitment exam was conducted on December 16, 2023.

Steps to download WBCS final answer key 2024

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the WBCS final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WBCS final answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).