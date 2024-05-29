WBCS final answer key 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.wb.gov.in.
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Preliminary Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.
One mark will be awarded to all candidates for the rectified answers irrespective of attempt, reads the notice. The recruitment exam was conducted on December 16, 2023.
Steps to download WBCS final answer key 2024
Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the WBCS final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to WBCS final answer key 2024.
Selection Process
The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.