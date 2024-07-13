The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application window for the Junior Engineer (Civil) Main exam today, July 13. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsssc.gov.in . The last date to make changes to the form is July 20, 2024. Earlier , the application deadline was June 28.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4612 JE Civil posts.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Steps to apply for JE Civil Mains 2024 exam

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPSSSC JE Civil posts 2024.