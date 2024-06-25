The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has included an additional 1528 posts to the Junior Engineer Civil recruitment and extended the registration deadline for the posts. Eligible candidates can now apply for the JE Civil Main exam 2024 on the official website upsssc.gov.in till June 28, 2024. Earlier , the application deadline was June 7, 2024.

The last date to pay the fee and make changes to the form is July 5, 2024. The recruitment drive now includes additional vacancies bringing the total post count to 4612 vacancies. Earlier, the recruitment drive aimed to fill up only 2847 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Steps to apply for JE Civil Mains 2024 exam

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPSSSC JE Civil posts 2024.