The Banaras Hindu University ( BHU ) has postponed the online application deadline for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Primary Teachers (PRT) posts. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website bhu.ac.in till July 19 upto 5.00 PM. Earlier, the application deadline was July 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies.

“The last date for filling-up online application against the 24/2023-2024 (Positions of School Teaching) has been extended up to 19.07.2024 upto 5:00 P.M. The downloaded application form along with the enclosures must be sent to the Office of the Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (U.P.) on or before 24.07.2024 upto 5:00 P.M,” reads the notification.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Vacancy Details

Principal - 3 posts

PGT - 9 posts

TGT - 31 posts

PRT - 4 posts

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, vacancy details, reservations/relaxations and other details regarding the recruitment in the official notification below:

Here’s the BHU recruitment notice.

Application Fee

A non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 1000 shall be paid online by the candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories for Group A posts and Rs. 500 by the candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories for Group B posts. No application fees shall be charged from the candidates of SC, ST, PwBD categories and women candidates.

Steps to apply for BHU Faculty recruitment 2024

Visit the official website bhu.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ > ‘Recruitments & Assessments Cell’ Now click on ‘New Advertisement No. 24/2023-2024 (School Teaching posts)’ Click on the application link and register yourself to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.