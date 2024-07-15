Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has notified the registration dates for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2025) today, July 15. According to the notification, the IIT JAM 2025 exam will be conducted on February 2, 2025.

Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in from September 3, 2024. The last date to register for the exam is October 11, 2024. The results will be announced by March 16, 2025.

JAM registration schedule 2025 JAM 2025 Schedule Date JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) Website Opens September 3, 2024 Last Date for Closing Registration October 11, 2024 Last date to change the Examination Cities /Test Papers /Category /Gender November 30, 2024 Confirmation of Compensatory Time/Scribe Assistance December 30, 2024 Availability of JAM Admit Cards

Early January, 2025 Date of Examination

February 2, 2025 Announcement of the Results March 16, 2025 Availability of Scorecards for download March 25, 2025 Portal for Admission Opens April 2, 2025 *The above mentioned dates are tentative and subject to change.

About IIT JAM

JAM 2025 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in around 100 cities in India. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.