The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education ( JKBOSE ) has released the result of Class 11th examination. Students who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results on the official Board website jkbose.nic.in .

The Class 11 exams for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were conducted from April 22 to May 26 (Soft Zone) and from April 2 to May 1 in the Hard Zone. This year, approximately 72% students have passed the examination, reports Indian Express.

Steps to download JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link “ Result of Secondary School (Class 11) Session Annual Regular 2024 Now key in your Roll number or Registration number and submit Class 11 results for JKBOSE will appear on screen Check and download the score card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024.