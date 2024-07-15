The Karnataka Examinations Authority ( K EA ) has released the revised exam schedule for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or PGCET 2024 . Registered candidates can access the revised schedule on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

According to the notification, the PGCET 2024 exam will now be conducted on August 4, 2024 in two sessions — MCA exam from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM and MBA exam from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the exam from July 27 onwards.

The exam will be held for the admissions to 1st year/ 1st semester MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 13th and 14th, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PGCET 2024 admit cards

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Once live, click on PGCET 2024 Admit card download link Key in your registration details and login Check and download a copy of the PGCET 2024 admit card Take a printout for future reference