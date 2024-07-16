Bihar Staff Selection Commission ( BSSC ) has announced the final results of the Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer posts under Advt. No. 01/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in .

The document verification will be held on June 25 and 26 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.

Steps to download Stenographer final result 2024

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer final result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BSSC Stenographer final result 2024.