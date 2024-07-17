The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Training Officer 2024 exam (ATO 2024). Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The ATO Preliminary Exam 2024 was conducted on July 14 through OMR mode from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 ATO posts.

Candidates have also been given the opportunity to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key till July 19, 2024. Candidates can view the answer key by using their Registered Username and Password.

“The candidates may register objection(s), if any, against the provisional Answer Key in online mode only by logging in to the above website using their credentials latest by dt. 19.07.2924. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download ATO answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to View/Raise objections against Assistant Training Officer 2024 answer key Key in your credentials and login to view the answer key Check and download a copy of the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download ATO answer key 2024.