Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will today, July 18, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor, in different super specialty disciplines at A.G.M.C && G.B. Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department ,Govt. of Tripura.(Advt. No-05/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to ST, SC, BPL card holder, PwD category candidates.
Steps to apply for Associate Professor posts 2024
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Online Applications’ tab
Click on the Associate Professor 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Associate Professor posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.