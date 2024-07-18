Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) will today, July 18, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor, in different super specialty disciplines at A.G.M.C && G.B. Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department ,Govt. of Tripura.(Advt. No-05/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to ST, SC, BPL card holder, PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Associate Professor posts 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Online Applications’ tab Click on the Associate Professor 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Associate Professor posts 2024.