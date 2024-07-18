JKSET 2024 application deadline deferred till July 20; check details here
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jujkset.in till July 20, 2024.
The University of Jammu has postponed the application deadline of the State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor for UT of Jammu & Kashmir (JKSET) & UT of Ladakh (LASET). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jujkset.in till July 20 without late fee. The last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 600 is July 25, 2024.
The application correction window will open from July 29 to 31, 2024.
Here’s the deferment notification.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:
Direct link to JKSET/ LASET Information Bulletin 2024.
Application Fee
|Category
|Examination fee upto 05.07.2024
|Examination fee w.e.f 06.07.2024 to 09.07.2024 (with late fee of Rs. 600/-)
|Unreserved Category
|Rs 1200
|Rs 1800
|RBA/ALC-IB/OBC/ EWS
|Rs 900
|Rs 1500
|SC/ST (i & ii)/Transgender/ PwD with 40% disability*
|Rs 700
|Rs 1300
Steps to apply for JKSET/LASET 2024
Visit the official website www.jujkset.in
On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link
Pay the and register yourself
Once registered, proceed with the application process
Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for JKSET 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.