The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has announced the result dates of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June Session today, July 18. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results on the official website www.icsi.edu from July 20 onwares.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on July 6, 7 and 8, 2024 through Remote Proctored mode. The results will be announced on Saturday, July 20 — at 2.00 PM.

“The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CSEET June result 2024

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Once live, click on the CSEET June 2024 result link on the homepage Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference