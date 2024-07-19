Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling (I Phase and II Phase) was held from February 22 to May 14, 2024. The TNPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 1083 posts.

Steps to download TNPSC CESS 2023 final result

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the TNPSC CESS 2023 final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TNPSC CESS 2023 final result.

