The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till July 19, 2024. The application correction window will open from July 24 to 26, 2024.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on September 14 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The Main exam schedule will be announced later. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2327 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit, exam syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Civil Services Examination-II notification.

Steps to apply for Civil Services II posts 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the application link for the Combined Civil Services II posts 2024 Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Civil Services II posts 2024.