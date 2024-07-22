The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has declared the State/Centre/District wise results for the recently conducted National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024 re-examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

NEET UG 2024 re-examination was conducted on June 23, 2024, for 1563 candidates who experienced time loss during the May 5 exam.

“Pursuant to the order dated:18 July 2024 of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P (Civil) No. 335 of 2024, the NTA has published the result of the NEET (UG)-2024. The result has been published State/City/Centre wise marks obtained by Candidates without disclosing the identity of the Candidates,” reads the official notification.

Direct link to NEET UG re-exam result notice.

Steps to download NEET UG results 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET On the homepage, click NEET(UG) 2024 - Result Published City/Centre Wise Select your Centre and State and click ‘View Details’ The State/Centre wise result will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NEET UG re-exam result 2024.