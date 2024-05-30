The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 31. A fee of Rs 200 per objection is applicable. NEET UG 2024 was conducted on May 5, 2024.

“To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has been sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2024. Candidates are being given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download NEET UG answer key 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to NEET UG answer key 2024.