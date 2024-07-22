The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Hostel Welfare Officers today, July 22. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and candidate response sheets from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 549 Hostel Welfare Officer vacancies. The Hostel Welfare Officer exam 2023 was conducted from June 24 to 29, 2024.

Candidates will be able to raise objections against the released answer key by logging in using their credentials from tomorrow, July 23 to 27, 2024.

“The objections on the Preliminary Key will be accepted online through the link provided in the TGPSC website from 23/07/2024 to 27/07/2024, up to 5.00 PM. Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any, through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 27/07/2024 will not be considered at any cost,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download TSPSC answer key

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download Hostel Welfare Officer 2023 answer key Now key in your credentials and login to view answer key Check and download a copy of the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

