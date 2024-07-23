The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has issued the admit cards for the Class 12 Supplementary Practical exams. Students who will be appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The supplementary practical examinations is scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to 30, 2024. The Main exams are scheduled to commence on August 1.

“RBSE Class 12 result was announced on May 20, 2024 for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. The overall pass percentage in Arts stream has been recorded at 96.88 %, whereas 97.73% has been registered in Science stream. In Commerce, the pass percentage has been recorded at 98.95%,” reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download the admit card 2024

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download the Class 12 Practical (Supplementary) exam admit card Key in your registration details and login Check and download a copy of the admit card on your screen Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Rajasthan Class 12 admit card.